The suspects during their presentation to reporters. Photo courtesy of NBI

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 4 January) – An operation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division and Special Task Force led to the arrest of six individuals allegedly belonging to a syndicate selling seats in the Bangsamoro Parliament for millions of pesos.

The suspects, led by a certain Diahn Sanchez Dagohoy (Diane), were apprehended during an entrapment operation at the Manila Hotel on January 2, 2025.

Her companions were identified as Bolkisah Balt Datadatucala, Alenjandro Barcena Lorino Jr., Joseph Catunao, Leomer Abon and Tita Natividad.

In a press briefing, the NBI said the syndicate’s elaborate scheme involved impersonating Malacañang employees with direct ties to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

They allegedly promised influential positions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government to unsuspecting victims in exchange for exorbitant fees.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed on January 2 by former Maguindanao governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, who was approached by the group with an offer to secure a parliament seat for P8 million.

“We are glad to catch them,” Mangudadatu, also a former representative of the second district of the then undivided Maguindanao, said in a Messenger chat.

He said he played along with the suspects, sensing their bad intention.

They offered and negotiated a deal for two positions – purportedly for his son and nephew – for a staggering P15 million. The offer was made on December 29 last year.

Dagohoy allegedly assured the complainant that the positions were guaranteed and would be arranged by the First Lady herself, with a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for January 3.

However, a certification from the Office of the President confirmed that none of the suspects was employed by or affiliated with the Palace.

NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago lauded the operatives for their swift action.

“This operation sends a clear message that government positions are not for sale. We will not tolerate individuals who exploit public trust for personal gain,” he said in a press conference.

The suspects will face charges of syndicated estafa and usurpation of authority or official functions.

The NBI is continuing its investigation to identify other potential victims and uncover the full extent of the alleged syndicate’s operations. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)