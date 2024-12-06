Regatta race in Zamboanga City. MindaNews file photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 6 December 2024) – Tourist arrivals in the city increased by 16 percent based on figures from January to October, an official said.

City Information Officer Sarita Sebastian-Hernandez said the tourist arrivals translated into an income of over 10 million pesos for the City Tourism Office.

“In 2023 we had 683,744 tourists and hopefully we can surpass that figure for 2024 which can be known by the second week of January 2025,” said Hernandez in an interview, following the first ever Conferencia de Turismo held on December 5.

Organized by the City Tourism Office, the conference apprised stakeholders on the state of the city’s tourism industry as well as the issues and challenges it faces.

There was also an exchange of ideas on how the various sectors can contribute to the promotion and development of tourism in Zamboanga.

“The conference yesterday dealt with the tourism industry performance for 2024 and the challenges we confronted,” Hernandez said.

There were 579 registered tourism enterprises as of December 5, which include 87 accommodation facilities, 61 resorts, 295 restaurants, 86 ticketing offices, and 50 travel and tour agencies, the tourism office said.

Hernandez said they asked for inputs related to policies, additional events, increase in the budget for tourism, and the creation of a City Tourism Department.

She said they are only operating as a division, unlike other cities like Dipolog in Zamboanga del Norte where the tourism office is a department.

She added the city needs to fast-track tourism infrastructure projects, industry conferences, and more aggressive domestic and international promotion and marketing campaigns.

Tourism infrastructure projects in the city include the floating pontoons and watchtower, boardwalk, restaurant and cottages in 11 Islands and Sta. Cruz Island, and the Tourist Rest Area in Lubigan.

She said environmental protection and conservation will be a priority in the city’s tourism program, along with peace and order.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe said: “The Dalipe administration recognizes tourism as a cornerstone of the city’s growth. Its ripple effects touch every barangay, every small business, and every family who dreams of a brighter tomorrow. We are committed to working hand in hand with all of you to ensure that Zamboanga becomes not just a destination but a lasting memory for everyone who experiences it.” (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)