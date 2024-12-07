The rescued kitten. Photo courtesy of Bantay Hayop Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 7 December) — A group that posted a video on Facebook of a kitten in Samal Island that was apparently maltreated has apologized for their action, saying they were drunk at the time.

“Pasensya jud kaayo, nadala rajud me sa among kahubog (We apologize, we were drunk at that time),” according to the caption of a video where Gab Sencio apologized for the incident.

It was Sencio who posted a now deleted 14-second viral video showing a kitten that was being handled like a gun and then thrown to the road.

In a video comment on the same video containing his apology, Sencio identified Facebook user Amanda Mondragon as the one who threw the animal and turned it over to Bantay Hayop Davao.

“Akong giitsa, pero wala man hinuon naunsa ang iring atong gabiihona, mangayo ko’g dakong pasaylo sa nahitabo, ug unta sa mga nagcomplain ato, unta mapasaylo ko nila kay kami nakainom, kami wala sa tamang pamuot (I threw the cat, but nothing happened to it that night, I apologize for what happened, and to those who complained, I hope they will forgive me because we were drunk and not in our right mind),” Mondragon said in the video.

Bantay Hayop Davao, which initiated the kitten’s rescue, said the animal did not show any sign of physical injuries.

“The animal cruelty victim that was rescued from IGACOS (Island Garden City of Samal) in the viral video was checked in the clinic last night. She, however, did not show any physical injuries. Luckily, the cat is well socialized to humans and healthy,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The group said the people who were in the viral video posted Friday surrendered the kitten to them.

After being cleared at the checkpoint in Samal, the kitten was taken to a veterinary clinic in Davao City.

Bantay Hayop Davao said one of the persons involved requested that the group’s post showing the screen-recorded viral video be taken down.

But the group said it could be used as evidence in filing a case against the persons who posted the video.

“We have also asked the witness if he is willing to stand as such and submit the evidence for authentication, the requirements for us to finally push and file a case against the act of cruelty against animals. So far, we have not received any response from the person,” the group said. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)