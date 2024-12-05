ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 5 Dec) – Philippine Navy crew aboard BRP Jose Loor Sr. (PC390) rescued a fisherman stranded at sea on Wednesday near Andulingan Island in Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi.

Fisherman Roco Sambas being rescued by Philippine Navy personnel in Tawi-Tawi on 4 Dec 2024. Photo courtesy of Naval Forces Western Mindanao

Rescued was Roco Sambas, 40, of Tandu Banak, Sibutu, who had been adrift since Monday.

According to Lt. Chester Ross Cabaltera, spokesman of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, the crew spotted Sambas clinging to a piece of Styrofoam about 6.4 nautical miles north of the island.

“By 6:25 a.m., the ship’s crew executed a rescue maneuver, throwing a life ring to Sambas and safely bringing him aboard,” Cabaltera said.

Sambas, a fisherman, was fishing near Sibutu Island on Dec. 2 when his fishing boat capsized due to bad weather.

“The rescue underscored the Philippine Navy’s commitment to saving lives and responding to emergencies, showcasing their readiness to support disaster response and ensure public safety in the region,” said Cabaltera. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)