DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 December) — The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced that Chick No. 30, the offspring of Philippine Eagles Sinag and Pin-pin, died last Nov. 29 or 18 days after it hatched at the new National Bird Breeding Sanctuary (NBBS) in Toril, Davao City.



“This heartbreaking loss is a solemn reminder of how delicate chick-rearing can be and how critically endangered species are particularly vulnerable,” the press release issued by PEF on Saturday said.



PEF said Chick No. 30 showed “normal behavior and feeding patterns” since the bird’s hatching last Nov. 11.



However, veterinarians noted that the chick started exhibiting respiratory distress, including labored breathing and sneezing, on Nov. 26 and immediately received interventions such as oxygen therapy and fluid suctioning to stabilize its condition.



The chick’s health, however, declined and efforts to resuscitate it eventually failed.



Based on the necropsy conducted by Dr. Bayani Vandenbroeck, PEF said the possible cause of death is “yolk sac retention (omphalitis) and its resulting complications.”



The chick’s weight was also significantly below the expected range for its age, according to PEF.



Vandenbroeck said this was the first time that PEF’s breeding team had encountered a case of yolk sac retention, usually linked to infection or other causes, among the chicks hatched and raised at its facility.



“Strict hygiene and management protocols were followed, so we did not expect this at all, but we will probe where else we can improve,” he said.

Philippine Eagle Foundation announced the death of hatchling, ‘Chick No. 30’. Photo courtesy of PEF

NBBS Facility Manager Domingo Tadena added that the chick’s death was a “challenging setback for our team, as we faced unexpected complications despite our best efforts.”



He added that the loss pushes them “to learn, adapt, and strengthen our care practices moving forward.”



PEF assured its “partners, supporters, and the public that it is already implementing measures based on these findings.”



“As we mourn this loss, we also draw inspiration from the lessons learned, which will guide us in our mission to protect and recover the Philippine eagle population. We remain steadfast in our dedication to ensuring the survival of this iconic species,” it said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)