2 teenagers killed in North Cotabato

Two suspects riding in tandem on a motorcycle killed two high school students in Pikit town in North Cotabato Tuesday morning, police said.

Lt. Warren James Caang, spokesperson of the North Cotabato police office said the victims were both 18 years old and were also riding on a motorcycle to their school when the gunmen overtook and attacked them in Barangay Inug-og.

Caang said the motive of the attack could be family feud or rido because neither of the victims had criminal records.

Marawi vice mayor arrested for murder

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation backed by Army soldiers arrested the vice mayor of Marawi City over the death of an agent in Caloocan City in 2013.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NBI said they have arrested the vice mayor – who the NBI said is “using the name Anouar A. Abdulrauf to evade arrest” but whose real name is Anwar Abedin Romuros – for the murder of agent Latip Sultan during a raid in Caloocan City in 2013.

The report said Abedin was with a group of gunmen who attacked NBI agent Sultan who was conducting a drug raid in Caloocan City.

2 nabbed in P1-million shabu buy-bust in Surigao del Sur

Police arrested two suspects and seized P1 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Lianga town, Surigao del Sur on Tuesday.

Surigao del Sur police identified the suspects as Archie Boquecosa Alpuerto, 44, of Tandag City; and Juvan Suarez Duero, 38, also of Tandag City.

Col. Harry Domingo, provincial police director, said 150 grams of shabu, two caliber .45 pistols, three magazines, and 19 rounds of ammunition were seized from the suspects.