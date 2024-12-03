Creation of Panguil Bridge Management Council sought

The Regional Development Council – 10 (RDC-10) has asked the Office of the President to create the Panguil Bay Bridge Management Council to address issues involving the infrastructure.

Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo, RDC-10 chairperson, said that indiscriminate disposal of garbage into the sea and ambulant vendors selling wares on the bridge, and taking pictures or videos by vloggers were noted after the opening of the Panguil Bay Bridge.

She said the council can address the issues and regulate these activities.

A few days ago, the newly-completed bridge, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. opened last September 27, became viral because of deteriorated asphalt overlay.

Police tracking suspects in Cotabato cop’s killing

The police are still trying to identify the two suspects who gunned down a decorated anti-illegal drug operative in a parking lot of a shopping mall in Cotabato City last Sunday night.

Lt. Colonel Jopy Ventura, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, vowed that they will capture the suspects who killed Master Sergeant John Manuel Bongcawil.

Reports said the gunmen fled on a motorcycle after the attack.

Crested serpent eagle released in Zamboanga Norte

Environment officers have released a crested serpent eagle in Mt. Sinai, Sergio Osmeña town in Zamboanga del Norte.

Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer Adelaida Borja said the eagle was first treated at the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Veterinarian Office before it was released last weekend.

A certain Nora Matias, a resident of Sitio Sicoco, Barangay Del Pilar in Piñan town, rescued the eagle last November 18.