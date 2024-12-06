DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 December) — The Davao City council passed an ordinance declaring January as “Bible Month” here to promote “unity and moral values.”

Passed on third reading on Thursday, the ordinance aims to encourage the city government to collaborate with the private sector, Bible-believing institutions, and non-government organizations to lead “city-wide events such as Bible exhibits, poster making contests, seminars, and others.”

The City Mayor’s Office will fund and lead these events under the Moral Recovery Council which will be chaired by the said office, and co-chaired by the Sangguniang Panlungsod chair of the committee on education, science and technology, arts and culture.

The council will be composed of a member from the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Human Resource Management Officer, Division of City Schools Superintendent, City Planning and Development Officer, and representatives from religious denominations, including Islam, and indigenous peoples.

Councilor Pilar Braga cited that Presidential Proclamation No. 124 signed by then-President Rodrigo Duterte on January 5, 2017 declared January as National Bible Month “acknowledges the Bible’s influence in shaping the moral and spiritual lives of Filipinos.”

Republic Act No. 11163, which was approved on December 20, 2018, declared the last Monday of January every year as a Special Working Holiday in observance of the National Bible Day, in recognition of “the value of the Holy Bible as the core of Christian faith”.

“The City Council of Davao aims to promote unity, reflection, and values formation through community-wide initiatives focused on the teachings of the Bible,” Braga said during the session. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)