The dengue-carrying Aedes egypti mosquito. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/6 December) — The City Health Office (CHO) of Tagum has reported nine new dengue cases from November 24 to 30.

In a report posted in their Facebook page Friday morning, the CHO said the nine new cases brought the total number of infections to 2,302 with 11 deaths since January.

The latest fatality was a five-year old from Barangay Magugpo Poblacion, who died last November 28.

The barangays with the highest number of cases include Visayan Village (368), Apokon (289), Mankilam (279), and La Filipina (187), as of the latest data.

Among the affected individuals, 667 are children aged zero to five, while 593 are aged six to 10.

The CHO continues to urge residents to remain vigilant amid the new cases.

The agency emphasized the importance of early medical consultation for anyone exhibiting dengue symptoms, including fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and rashes.

In response to the ongoing outbreak, the CHO said they will intensify its 5S Kontra Dengue campaign, which prioritizes the search and destruction of mosquito breeding sites, personal protection from mosquito bites, early medical consultation, targeted fogging operations in outbreak areas, and maintaining proper hydration.

On November 21, 2023, the Tagum City Council passed a resolution declaring a state of calamity, which has not been lifted until today, due to the rising dengue cases there.

Sponsored by Councilor Lou Suaybaguio, chair of the committee on health, Resolution 911 series of 2023 was proposed by the CHO in coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The World Health Organization describes dengue as a viral infection transmitted through mosquito bites. The disease has various serotypes, including dengue virus types (DENV) 1, 2, 3, and 4.

While most adults are immune to DENV-1, they remain susceptible to other serotypes.

However, younger individuals lack immunity to all serotypes, rendering them more vulnerable. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)