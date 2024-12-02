Photo courtesy of DXMS-Radyo Bida

COTABATO CITY(MindaNews / 02 December) — A decorated police officer who has been active in anti-illegal drug operations in Maguindanao del Norte was shot dead at the parking basement of a mall here on Sunday night, December 1.

Police Master Sgt. John Manuel Bongcawil, a member of the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Maguindanao del Norte Police Office, was killed in the parking area of City Mall in Rosary Heights 7 past 6 p.m.

He and his family were about to go home after a movie date when he was shot using a .45 caliber pistol.

“We mourn his untimely death. He is a dedicated and decorated operative,” the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region s(PRO-BAR) aid in a statement.

Initial reports said that two suspects were behind the attack believed to be related to his work to curb illegal drugs in the area.

“Yours is a story of bravery and dedication to PNP (Philippine National Police) service. Join now the army of heroes in heaven,” PRO-BAR said.

“His young son is still in trauma. He can’t open his eyes when talking about the incident,” a relative, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said.

“We are not only grieving but we are also enraged by the gruesome incident,” another relative said.

Boncawil was about to open their car when the suspects attacked him in front of his two kids, his wife and some relatives.

In solidarity and in honor of Bongcawil, his fellow police officers and relatives recounted his usual words, “Kung di tayo kikilos, sino ang kikilos. Kung di tayo kikibo, sino ang kikibo?” (If we will not make a move, who will? If we will not care, who will?)

Several videos posted on his Facebook account “Sar Hen To” show successful arrests conducted by his team in joint operations with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and other security units from the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marines. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)