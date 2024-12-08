DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 December) – International Human Rights Day will be commemorated here on Tuesday with a forum on the hearings currently being undertaken by the Senate and House of Representatives on the war on drugs, extrajudicial killings, Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) under the Presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, and accountability for the confidential funds of the Vice President and former Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

The roundtable discussion on “Accountability and Transparency: What are the Senate and House Probes Achieving?” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU). It is organized by the Ateneo Public Interest and Legal Advocacy (APILA) Center and the Union of People’s Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM).

The RTD aims to “assess the effectiveness of Senate and House investigations in addressing accountability and transparency issues in the light of EJKs, HRVs (human rights violations), War on Drugs, Confidential Funds, etc. issues; provide a platform for dialogue among civil society organizations on the role of legislative inquiries in promoting good governance; and formulate collective recommendations to strengthen mechanisms for accountability and transparency in government processes.” (MindaNews)