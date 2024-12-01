DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/1 December) —- Dabawenyo Adrian Gacos, the topnotcher of the recent Customs Broker Licensure Exam (CBLE) describes himself as an “average student” who merely wanted to pass the board to earn his license and find a job.

“When it comes to topping the boards, no one was really pressuring me or expecting me to,” Gacos told MindaNews via Facebook Messenger, Saturday evening. “Nothing beats intelligence except perseverance,” he added.

DMMA College of Southern Philippines congratulates Adrian Gacos, topnotcher in th erecent Customs Broker License Exam.

A graduate of Bachelor of Science in Customs Administration (BSCA) at Davao Merchant Marine Academy (DMMA) College of Southern Philippines, Gacos scored 91.75 % to claim the Top 1 spot, leading 1,265 of 2,871 examinees nationwide who passed the November 25 and 26 licensure examinations.

Gacos graduated last July with no Latin honors. All he wanted to do was just get the license and find a job after.



“Becoming a topnotcher was unexpected. During my review, I considered myself an average student focused solely on passing the exam and getting my license, like everyone else,” he said.



He said he studied for the licensure exams when he felt like studying, and he was not consistent enough to study every day.

During his review, he also encountered challenges and overwhelming emotions like “stress, anxiety, loneliness, tiredness, and even breakdowns.”

He even played online games like Defense of the Ancients (DOTA), among others as a hobby — just to relieve himself from stress, playing it when he liked to.

Despite the stress, whenever he had the time to study, he would always practice answering as many questions as possible, Gacos said.



“Reading is easy, but the real challenge is understanding and remembering what you’ve read. Practicing questions helps you retain what you have learned,” he said.

He also credited his strong support system for believing in him to pass the exams, and unexpectedly, to even ace the Top 1 spot.

“I’m really thankful for my support system — my family, friends, and girlfriend — who stood by me and gave me the strength to keep going,” Gacos said.

Asked what advice he would give to other customs broker hopefuls, Gacos said they must “stay focused and committed because success takes effort and perseverance.”

“Always pray and trust in the Lord to guide you on the right path and bless you with the best rewards. Remember, nothing beats intelligence except perseverance,” Gacos said.

To note, two of DMMA College of Southern Philippines graduates ranked in the Top 10 of the November 2024 CBLE.

Schoolmate Chumir Ahl Lidasan Niñal ranked fourth with a rating of 90.5 percent.

Mary Ann Bervagera Somobay from Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges in Koronadal City ranked tenth, together with two others, garnering a rating of 89.00 percent.



The Top Ten:



1. Adrian Llenit Gacos (DMMA) 91.75%

2. Blanca Louise Villar Rabinao (Lyceum of the Philippines-Manila), 91.5%

3. Erna Kayla Flores (Mabalacat City College) 91.25%

Mary Anne Siega (Trece Martires City College) 91.25%

4. Chumir Ahil Lidasan Ninal (DMMA) 90.50%

Ralph Menard Mendoza Solis (Gordon College) 90.50%

5. Anna Dominique Santiago Castaneda (University of Cebu) 90.25%

Fritzie Ann Tabanao Hinojales (John B. Lacson Foundaiton Maritime University-Molo) 90.25%

6. Patrick Arroyo Cannapari (Lyceum of the Philippines-Manila) – 90%

7. Christina Mae Atienza Hernandez (LPU-Batangas) 89.75%

8. Maria Franchesca Lumelay (International School of Asia and Pacific) 89.50%

Mary Christy Minoza (University of Cebu in Lapu-lapu and Mandaue) 89.50%

Faye Denice Gonzales Ramos (LPU-Manila) Rating: 89.50%

9. Ronil Andrino Arizala (LPU-MANILA) 8.25%

Ronah Mae Medel Cabaloza (LPU-Manila) Rating: 89.25%

10. Bernadeth Magsino Luistro (Liberty Colleges) 89%

Simon Spencer Sega Solon (University of Cebu in LapuLapu and Mandaue) 89%

Mary Ann Bergavera Somobay (Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges-Koronadal City, South Cotabato) 89%

The Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) stated that out of 2,871 examinees, 1,265 successfully passed the exam, reflecting a national passing rate of 44.06%. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)