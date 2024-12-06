United States Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay Carlson shows the Inawl malong she bought at the MTIT-BARMM booth. Photo courtesy of MTIT-BARMM

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 6 December) – Inawl-inspired garments wowed audiences at the World Ikat Textiles fashion show in Baguio City, showcasing the vibrant colors and intricate designs of this traditional weaving technique from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The fashion show featured works by renowned Inawl weavers Sopiya Pablo and Twenky Dalgan of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao Del Norte, alongside creations from the Bulalo Sitio Lu-Eia Inawl Producers Cooperative and the Katidtuan Women’s Association.

Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo, Director General of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism (MTIT-BARMM) said Bangsamoro designers and weavers joined participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Mexico, Japan, India, Thailand, and other countries who also presented their ikat-inspired collections.

Sinarimbo said the event resulted in a partnership with the Philippine Textile Research Institute – Department of Science and Technology to elevate the Bangsamoro handloom industry.

“This initiative will focus on utilizing indigenous materials like abaca, banana, and pineapple fibers, and explore the potential of water hyacinth, abundant in the region’s marshlands,” she said.

BARMM’s participation in the World Ikat Textiles Symposium is expected to open doors for collaboration with other indigenous textile traditions in the region and beyond, leading to the creation of innovative and captivating garments.

United States Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay Carlson visited the MTIT-BARMM booth at the symposium, and bought an Inawl malong (a traditional wraparound garment), colored red and brown, to display in her office and home.

She expressed admiration for the diverse designs and vibrant colors of Bangsamoro handloom products, which reflect their rich cultural heritage.

Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong, who acquired a formal polo shirt made from Inawl fabric, shared his appreciation for Bangsamoro arts and crafts, forged during his time as a police official in the region.

He expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with MTIT-BARMM and plans to invite them to share their insights on developing “Smart Cities” through good governance practices.

Attendees at the symposium welcomed the government’s support for natural and indigenous fabrics, including a law promoting their use in government office uniforms.

Sinarimbo highlighted a shift in the weaving industry, with men now joining the traditionally female-dominated craft, contributing to economic growth and livelihood opportunities.

The symposium opened on December 3 at the Baguio Convention Cultural Center and will end Friday (December 6). It aims to support weaving communities and heritage preservation by fostering connections between Ikat artisans, craft organizations, and textile enthusiasts.

Aside from the symposium and fashion show, the event featured presentations by international and Filipino scholars, weavers, and natural dyers; an exhibition of ikat textiles, with a focus on traditional Philippine ikat; demonstrations and workshops on ikat weaving and natural dyeing at Narda’s Winaca Eco-Cultural Village in Tublay, Benguet; and a bazaar. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)