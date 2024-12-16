DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 December) — A 16-year-old fisher was rescued at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday after he went missing after 10 a.m.

Bruce Torreta Geberola, a resident of Sitio Tagnilao, Barangay Tamisan in Mati City, went fishing around 10 a.m. on Saturday but did not return home. His boat, locally known as “pakura,” capsized after it was struck by powerful waves while fishing in Pujada Bay, Davao Oriental.



The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSM) mobilized a search and rescue operation to locate a 16-year-old fisher who went missing on Saturday morning in Pujada Bay. The rescuers found him at 9:50 p.m. also on Saturday, 14 December 2024. (Photo courtesy Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao)

Lt. Commander Angel Tobias, chief of staff of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSM), said Geberols’ father, Wilfredo, sought help from the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Pujada at around 6:40 p.m. when their efforts to locate his son failed.

The Coast Guard immediately mobilized its search and rescue team, which scoured the bay using a rigid boat and a motorized banca.

The team located the fisher at around 9:50 p.m. floating near Oak Island, Barangay Lawigan, Mati City. (Antonio Colina IV / MindaNews)