DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 November) – Vice President Sara Duterte should “face the people” on the allegations she misused public funds, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

The Vice President should show up at the House Committee on Good Governance hearing, take her oath and explain what happened to the funds under investigation, Romualdez said in an interview in Albay and as aired on the state-owned People’s Television (PTV) Network.

Duterte and Romualdez were party mates in the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) until Duterte resigned on May 19, 2023 due to “political toxicity.”

Romualdez has been the party president since 2016. Duterte ran for Vice President in 2022 under Lakas-CMD, and served as chair from 2021 to 2023. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)