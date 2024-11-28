ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 28 Nov) – As Mindanao celebrates the Week of Peace starting Thursday, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), said that the “remarkable transformation that is taking place in Mindanao did not happen overnight.”

In a press statement, he stressed that it is “the result of years of hard work, dedication and commitment of individuals coming from diverse backgrounds, cultures and faiths who have tirelessly worked for a common cause.”

The Mindanao Week of Peace, which will end on Dec. 4, is celebrated across various governmental agencies and non-governmental organizations.

“What we have achieved in Mindanao is a testament to the power of synergy, collaboration and inclusiveness. As we continue to walk the shared path of peace, may our respect, empathy and concern for each other continue to grow, deepen and strengthen,” Galvez said.

Reminding the Filipino people, Galvez said that “we are all part of building a Mindanao where people from all walks of life are united, where hope bridges diversity and peace transcends our differences. This is the future that we are all creating – a gift to be passed on to generations.”

Meanwhile, Miriam Suacito, executive director of the Basilan-based non-governmental organizaton Nagdilaab Foundation Inc. that is known for its peacebuilding initiatives, shared her narrative on Basilan’s peace journey and her thoughts on the Mindanao Week of Peace.

Speaking at the PAZ Talks program of the Peace Advocates Zamboanga streamed over Facebook, Suacito narrated that it had been a torment then for her to work for peace, especially as a church worker, because they were getting tagged as members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) or the New People’s Army (NPA).

She had worked in Yakan, Tausug, and Christian communities during the rehabilitation period after the peace agreement between the government and the MNLF in the late 1990s.

In Iligan City, Bishop Stephen Villaester, presiding bishop of the local Anglican Church, reminded his colleagues to remember their commitment as peace builders and interfaith leaders in Mindanao to promote “harmony, understanding and inclusivity, and solidarity in our communities.”

“This celebration reminds us of the beauty and strength found in unity amidst diversity” he added.

Fr. Rex Rocamora, of the Columban Missionary, said that 100 members of the Youth Interfaith Encounter composed of Christian, Muslim and Lumads from Cagayan de Oro City, with their counterparts from Iligan City, will join a peace caravan on Dec. 4 to the Mindanao State University in Marawi City where the culmination program will be held. (Frencie L. Carreon, with reports from Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)