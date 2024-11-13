Police seize 900 sacks of smuggled sugar in Zamboanga City

Police seized 900 sacks of smuggled sugar worth P2.2 million and arrested four persons inside a private shipyard in Zamboanga City last Monday.

Brig. Gen. Joey Masanding, director of Police Regional Office – 9, said the sugar placed in 50-kilo bags were found inside two 10-wheeler trucks in a private shipyard in Barangay Cawit.

P1.62M worth of smuggled petrol intercepted in Tawi-Tawi

The Philippine Navy seized P1.62-million worth of smuggled petroleum products off Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Monday.

In a statement, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao said the wooden-hulled Arnesza-2 vessel did not respond to the Navy’s attempt to establish communication, prompting personnel of the BRP Jose Loor Sr. to intercept and board the ship near Sanga-Sanga off Bongao.

Upon inspection, the Navy said the Arnesza-2 skipper and 14 crewmen were not able to produce any documents for the 12,000 liters of diesel fuel and 24,000 liters of gasoline stored containers on board.

Lanao Sur drug den raided

Police raided a drug den and arrested its three alleged operators in Wao town, Lanao del Sur on Monday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao identified the three alleged drug operators as Saadudin Mitmug Bagul, a security guard, and his helpers John Mark Villasista Tolentino and Jayson Belong Valeria.

PDEA-BARMM chief Gil Cesario Castro said the presence of the drug den in Barangay Western Wao was reported by concerned residents, prompting the PDEA operatives to conduct a raid.