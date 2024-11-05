COC filing for Bangsamoro regional polls starts peacefully – PNP

The first day of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the historic parliamentary election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Monday, November 4, was relatively peaceful, a Philippine National Police (PNP) official said.

Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, PNP BARMM regional director, said there were no untoward incidents recorded across the region, noting that additional policemen were deployed to supervise crowd control in the local offices of the Commission on Election.

The filing of COCs will continue until November 9.

Aboitiz firm eyes 6 million passengers for modern Laguindingan airport

The Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental could accommodate at least six million passengers annually from its present capacity of 1.6 million passengers a year once Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. finished the P12.75 billion expansion project in a span of 30 years.

Rafael Aboitiz, Aboitiz vice president and head of airport business operations, said they also plan to market Laguindingan as an international airport after the official turnover in April 2025.

Aboitiz said they will renovate and expand the passenger terminal, install modern equipment and improve the operations of the Laguindingan airport.

The Laguindingan airport is the country’s sixth busiest airport and Mindanao’s second busiest airport after the Francisco Bangoy Airport in Davao City.