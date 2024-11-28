DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Nov) – The history of Mindanao should be regarded as an integral component of Philippine history, an executive of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) said as he emphasized the need to preserve the island’s rich heritage.

Dr. Neil Martial Santillan (center) with members of the Davao Historical Society and Mindanao historians during the 1st Davao History Conference at Ateneo de Davao University on 28 November 2024. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

At the 1st Davao History Conference at Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) on Thursday, Dr. Neil Martial Santillan, head of the National Committee on Historical Research of the NCCA, noted that the country’s history is currently dominated by narratives from Luzon.

Santillan encouraged Mindanawon historians to dig deeper into local history, which he believed should go beyond political and “colonial narratives.” He added that they must also take into account the “economic, cultural, and social aspects,” particularly of the people and communities in the past.

“It is part of my advocacy to mainstream the role and relevance of Mindanao in the country. The crux of the matter is how we put Mindanao in the configuration of our national history,” he said.

Santillan stressed that “history is personal,” suggesting the need to preserve the “oral traditions” of those senior members of the family or even elders of the indigenous communities, while they can still articulate the significant events occurring at different periods in the history of the cities and towns of Mindanao.

He highlighted the importance of archiving these stories “because decades from now, if it’s not written in documents,” future generations would not have any records of the activities of their predecessors.

“Through that way, we can make history relevant and relatable,” he said.

Santillan said major historians of Mindanao should convene and discuss the “milestones and turning points” of the island’s history.

He commended the efforts of the Davao Historical Society and the local government in promoting local history by advocating for “Davao history” as part of the curriculum of the schools.

“The challenge for Mindanao historians is that we keep on harping a tri-people perspective, but we should go beyond rhetoric. We should have a book discussing the tri-people perspective. I’m so happy that Davao can serve as an example,” Santillan said.

On Aug. 18, 2020, the City Council of Davao passed Ordinance No. 0330-20, also known as the “Davao History Ordinance,” which requires all public and private schools at all levels in the city to include in their curricula the teaching of the history of the City of Davao.

Section 2 states that “it is the policy of the City of Davao to promote character formation and wholesome personality development by requiring schools at the elementary, secondary, and tertiary levels to inculcate patriotism and rationalism, foster love of humanity, respect for human rights, appreciation of the role of national heroes in the historical development of the country, reach the rights and duties of citizenship, strengthen ethical and spiritual values, and develop moral character and personal discipline.”

It added that “culture and tradition found in the history of the city will now be an integral part of the educational system” of the city.

On June 22, 2021, Mayor Sara Duterte issued Executive Order No. 36, establishing the Davao History Book Council and Technical Working Group (TWG) in pursuance of the local ordinance.

The book council is tasked with managing and implementing the project, while the TWG is mandated, among others, to “undertake research and other studies in collaboration with concerned groups.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)