DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 Nov) – Two days after Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte claimed that he is drug-free, his rival in the race for the first congressional district representative, Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Representative Margarita “Migs” Nograles, also tested negative in illegal drugs.

Rep. Margarita Ignacia “Migs” Nograles during filing of her candidacy for Davao City’s first congressional district. MindaNews file photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Nograles and Duterte earlier dared each other to undergo such tests to prove to Dabawenyos that they are not using illegal drugs.

Both underwent drug tests on Oct. 23, although on separate occasions – Duterte arrived at 12:35 p.m. at the Hi-Precision Diagnostic Clinic in Mandaluyong City, while Nograles was tested at the clinic’s branch in Davao City, arriving at 1:44 p.m.

“Negative po tayo sa [We tested negative in the] Hair Follicle drug test na ginawa natin [that we have undergone] last October 23,” she stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

In her post, she added that she also tested negative for pregnancy and scored 133 in an intelligence quotient (IQ) test, apparently taken at the IQ Test Academy website.

“Para triple combo, dagdagan pa natin para mas masaya, apilan nato og IQ test pud para makumpleto na tanang tests (We also included other tests, including IQ test, to make things interesting),” Nograles added.

Aside from Duterte and Nograles, governance, peace and development worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana is also vying for the city’s first district congressional seat.

The other candidates are social worker Janeth Jabines and retired Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer Rex Labis.

Duterte first dared Nograles and other election hopefuls on Oct. 22 to undergo a drug test. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)