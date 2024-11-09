Law enforcers burn mature marijuana plants. File Photo courtesy of PDEA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 November) – Police officers seized marijuana valued at P586,680 from two suspects, including a minor, during a buy-bust operation in Davao City on Friday.

In a report released on Saturday, Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the suspects identified only as Allen, 18, and his 17-year-old companion were arrested after they sold marijuana with fruiting tops worth P6,000 to a poseur buyer at 7:15 p.m. in Purok 2, Bolton Extension, Barangay 40-D.

She said the operatives confiscated from the suspects a total of 41 plastic bags of various sizes containing suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops, one iPhone unit, and buy-bust money consisting of P1,000 and five fake P1,000 bills.

She said the seized items were immediately marked and turned over to San Pedro Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. The police station also took custody of the adult suspect while the minor suspect was endorsed to its Women and Children’s Protection Desk.

She said police are preparing to file criminal complaints at the Office of the City Prosecutor for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Section 5 penalizes the sale of illegal drugs and section 11 the possession of dangerous drugs. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)