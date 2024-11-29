MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 29 November) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday confirmed he has told Congress through a text message not to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, saying it’s a waste of time.

HAPPIER TIMES. Vice President Sara Duterte speaks to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Samal Island – Davao City Connector bridge in Davao City on 27 October 2022. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“This (impeachment) is not important. This does not make any difference to even one single Filipino’s life, so why waste time on this?” Marcos told reporters in Lucena City.

“What will happen to the – if somebody files an impeachment? It will tie down the House; it will tie down the Senate. It will just take up all our time, for what? For nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino’s life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a tea cup,” he added.

The President said his text message was a private communication but was leaked.

Duterte is facing an investigation by the quad committee of the House of Representatives for the alleged misuse of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during her stint as secretary.

The Vice President has refused to attend the committee hearings. Only officials from the OVP and DepEd have appeared and testified on the alleged misuse of the confidential funds. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)