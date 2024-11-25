Vice President Sara Duterte takes an oath before the House Committee on Good Governance and Accountability hearing, in aid of legislation, the alleged misuse of funds at the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education on Monday, 25 November 2024. Screengrab from House of Representative Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 November) – The Committee on Good Governance and Accountability of the House of Representatives rejected the appeal of Vice President Sara Duterte to reconsider its order extending for five more days the contempt order issued against her chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez.

Duterte appeared for the first time at the resumption of the inquiry on Monday, November 25, which is being conducted to examine the alleged misuse of public funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd), where she served as secretary until she resigned on June 19, 2024.

The vice president took an oath after Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, chair of the Committee on Good Governance and Accountability, informed her that she could only be recognized upon taking her oath. Duterte was invited as resource person but refused to take an oath during a committee hearing on September 18, saying it is only required for witnesses.

Duterte asked the committee to lift the contempt order against Lopez that it issued last November 20, arguing with some of its members that it was already “illegal.”

Lopez, who was invited as a key resource person in the ongoing investigation, served as city administrator when Duterte was still mayor of Davao City.

The vice president, who was fuming, was reminded a few times to accord the House respect and courtesy.

Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop told Duterte to seek relief from the Supreme Court if she finds the actions of the committee in citing Lopez in contempt and ordering her detention as against the law.

“Madam Vice President, if you have any question in so far as the actions of these committees are concerned, I think the proper remedy is for you to go to the court,” he said.

Duterte said that she would seek relief from the high court, but added that each day Lopez serves her punishment for contempt “deprives her of liberty.”

Lopez is currently confined at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), where she was transferred from the Saint Luke’s Medical Center. She sent an excuse letter for Monday’s hearing, citing health reasons.

House Deputy Minority Floor Leader France Castro moved for the extension of the contempt order against Lopez for another five days.

Duterte’s main argument was that the committee should not have cited Lopez in contempt when she allegedly asked some DepEd officials to resign without affording them due process.

“The positions of secretaries and undersecretaries and other appointed positions are positions of trust and confidence by the appointed authority. The resignation letters of the undersecretaries and assistant secretaries of the DepEd were accepted by the appointing authority? Who is that, Mr. Chair? The President of the Republic of the Philippines,” she said.

Duterte asserted that Lopez should not have been penalized “for an act of the President.”

In his message at the opening of the House inquiry, Chua cited some reasons why the committee cited Lopez in contempt.

“While Atty. Lopez presented herself as respectful or courteous, the committee found her actions and responses to be evasive, uncooperative, and untruthful. Considering the totality of her actions and responses, the committee was convinced that Atty. Lopez was guilty of interfering in and frustrating Congress’ exercise of its power of legislative inquiry,” Chua said.

He also cited some inconsistencies in the testimonies of Lopez, which “violated Section 11(f) of the Rules of Procedure governing inquiries, in aid of legislation.”

“For example, she claimed that she had dismissed Usec. Gloria Mercado in DepEd was said to be an isolated incident but later she admitted that she also fired other DepEd officials even though she was not its official,” he said.

He added that Lopez claimed no hand in the utilization of confidential funds even though documents, including those from the Commission on Audit, and testimonies of resource persons showed she was involved in request, utilization, and liquidation.

Chua also cited Lopez’s previous refusal to attend the inquiry in citing her in contempt. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)