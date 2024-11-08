The city hall of Tagum, Davao del Norte. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/8 November) – A two-year old child in Tagum City died due to dengue, bringing the total number of dengue-related deaths in the area to 10 this year, the City Health Office-Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit said.

The casualty was a two-year old girl from Barangay Visayan Village, the CHO said in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

The city recorded 2,143 cases from January 1 to November 2, 2024. Visayan Village logged the most cases (346), followed by Barangay Apokon (269), Mankilam (265), La Filipina (175), Madaum (174), and San Miguel (111).

The agency recorded 25 new dengue cases from October 27 to November 2, or in a span of one week.

Of the 2,143 cases, 616 of them are children aged zero to five, 549 are aged six to 10, 377 are between 11 and 15, and 601 are aged 16 and above.

CHO-Tagum asked residents to employ anti-dengue measures such as removing mosquito breeding sites near their homes, wearing protective clothing, using insect repellants, seeking early medical consultation if there are symptoms, supporting spraying efforts during outbreaks, and staying hydrated with clean water.

On November 21, 2023, the Tagum City Council passed a resolution declaring a state of calamity, which has not been lifted until today, due to the rising dengue cases there,.

Sponsored by Councilor Lou Suaybaguio, chair of the committee of health, Resolution 911 series of 2023 was proposed by the CHO in coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The World Health Organization describes dengue as a viral infection transmitted through mosquito bites. The disease has various serotypes, including dengue virus types (DENV) 1, 2, 3, and 4.

While most adults are immune to DENV-1, they remain susceptible to other serotypes.

However, younger individuals lack immunity to all serotypes, rendering them more vulnerable. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)