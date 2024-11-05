The dengue-carrying Aedes egypti mosquito. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 05 November) – Dengue-related deaths in Region 12 have reached 79 as of the end of October, as the surging cases are feared to breach epidemic records by the end of the year.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12 reported a total of 20,369 dengue cases in the region, also known as Soccsksargen, as of October 26, surpassing the figures during the 2016 epidemic year and just around 1,000 below the record 21,000 cases in 2019.

Royfrextopher Boholst, DOH-12 mosquito-borne diseases coordinator, said on Monday the dengue cases from January to October were 47 percent higher than the 13,850 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“(2024) is again an epidemic year and we still have two months left,” he said in the agency’s radio program “Talakayan para sa Kalusugan.”

North Cotabato posted the highest number of cases with 6,911, followed by South Cotabato with 5,132, Sultan Kudarat with 3,253, Sarangani with 2,669, and General Santos City with 2,404.

Boholst said 12,540 or 62 percent of the cases were among school-age children aged 19 years old and below.

A total of 41 deaths were reported in North Cotabato, 12 in South Cotabato, 11 in General Santos City, nine in Sultan Kudarat, and six in Sarangani.

He urged residents to regularly “search, destroy, collect and dispose of all water-holding containers,” especially inside households, to help contain the spread of dengue.

These include dish drainers, water dispensers, water storage containers inside comfort rooms, and drains from air-conditioning units, among others, he said.

Boholst said studies showed that 75 percent of dengue infections happen inside households and only 25 percent are traced outside the homes.

“This strategy does not cost anything but has been proven to be effective in fighting dengue,” he said.

Boholst said the erratic weather brought about by climate change has also worsened the situation and transformed dengue from a seasonal to a year-round disease.

“We already have dengue cases in all our barangays. Our barangays are now endemic to dengue,” he added.

DOH, in collaboration with local government units and stakeholders, has adopted the enhanced 5-S strategy to effectively combat dengue.

The 5-S strategy stands for Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; seek early consultation; self-protection; support indoor and outdoor spraying in high risk areas only; and, sustain hydration. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)