The City Government of Davao flies at half-mast the national flag in solidarity with the National Day of Mourning on Monday, 04 November 2024. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 November) – The City Government of Davao flew the Philippine flag at half-mast on Monday in solidarity with the National Day of Mourning for lives lost during the onslaught of typhoon Kristine (international name Trami).

The national flag was seen readjusted to half-mast at 9:18 a.m., more than an hour after the usual 8 a.m. city hall flag ceremony where it was flown at full-mast.

Asked what caused the delay, Melody Herrera, Human Resource Development Management Office head, told MindaNews that they failed to immediately print President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation 728 and hand it over to the General Services Office (GSO) for implementation.

The GSO is usually tasked to adjust the flag, such as when there is abrupt rain.

Marcos declared Monday, November 4, as the National Day of Mourning for victims of severe tropical storm Kristine. The declaration, dated October 30, was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“Nagprint pa mi og EO then gipadala namo sa GSO, and that’s the time nga napahalf-mast namo ang flag officially (We printed the President’s order and gave it to the GSO, and that’s the time the flag was officially raised at half-mast)… We are one with the nation in mourning the victims of calamity,” Herrera said.

In a separate interview, Alfredo Baloran, City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office head, said they have yet to finalize how much money the city government will donate to the local government units (LGUs) affected by Kristine and the subsequent super typhoon Leon.

“We will assess and finalize the list of LGUs first before endorsing it to the City Council for approval,” Baloran said in Bisaya.

As of 8 a.m. on November 3, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the combined effects of Kristine and Leon affected 2,179,856 families or 8,534,215 individuals.

The typhoons also resulted to 149 deaths, 134 injuries, and 21 missing persons.

Marcos issued the proclamation “in solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who perished” due to the bad weather.

“The onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine caused the loss of lives and destruction of property, including immense damage to agriculture and critical infrastructures and lifelines, as well as the disruption of the means of livelihood and the normal way life of the people,” Marcos said in the proclamation.

Based on Republic Act 8491, or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines,” the Philippine Flag shall be flown at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is displayed as a sign of mourning during tragedies of national significance, as ordered by the Office of the President.

In a video statement on November 2, Marcos urged Filipinos to also pray for families affected by the two typhoons. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)