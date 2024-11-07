DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 Nov) – A policeman and an alleged fugitive from law were both killed in a manhunt operation in Sitio Alon, Brgy. Malabog, Paquibato District here Wednesday afternoon.

Police investigators at the shootout scene in Paquibato District. Photo courtesy of DCPO

In a spot report, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said that Staff Sergeant Noel Marundan, of Paquibato District Police, was killed after being shot by a fugitive identified as Nestor Dabawnon Ansayod, alias Osie, around 5 p.m.

DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon said Ansayod was served a warrant of arrest for “two counts murder, kidnapping and serious illegal detention, robbery by a band, and serious illegal detention.”

According to the report, the wanted person was “positively identified” in the said area where the authorities promptly attempted to arrest the suspect.

“While in the course of effecting the arrest of [Ansayod], the latter resisted and fired at the apprehending officers which resulted in the serious wounding of PSSg Noel Marundan,” the spot report stated.

After a few moments, other police officers in the scene fired at Ansayod, killing him.

Marundan died on the way to the Paquibato District Hospital, while Ansayod’s cadaver was brought to Rivera Funeral Homes at Barangay Licanan.

DCPO said Ansayod’s dead body was “immediately evacuated due to the presence of several relatives of the fugitive” and might retaliate against the operatives.

When asked if Ansayod was a former rebel, Tuazon has yet to make a comment as of this writing.

Tuazon said that Col. Hansel M. Marantan, DCPO acting city director, will be arranging funeral services for Marundan, while Col. Anna Liza T. Macapinlac, of the Regional Comptrollership Division (RCD), pledged financial support for the family of the deceased officer.

This would count as the second death during police operation (DPO) under Marantan’s watch, the first being a suspected drug pusher who reportedly shot it out with a policeman during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Ilang here on September 17.

Earlier, Marantan said he supported President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “bloodless” war on drugs, but stressed that if the suspects will fight it out, then the police has no choice but to fight back.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte sent his condolences to Marundan’s family.

He said Marundan will “always be remembered for his courageous service, and we will honor his legacy as we continue to fight for a peaceful society.”

“I commend the members of the Davao City Police who remain steadfast in their commitment to serve the public, selflessly dedicating their lives to protect law-abiding Dabawenyos, Duterte said in a statement. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)