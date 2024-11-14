DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 Nov) – On-site classes at the campus of Assumption College of Davao along JP Cabaguio Avenue in Agdao were suspended Thursday morning after the school received a bomb threat.

Policemen inspect the Assumption College of Davao in Agdao, Davao City after the school received an alleged bomb threat on Thursday (14 November 2024). Photo courtesy of DCPO

In a statement released at 7:48 a.m., the Catholic school’s management announced that classes at all levels, from kindergarten to college, will be conducted via “online asynchronous.”

Work for teaching and non-teaching personnel will continue via a work-from-home setup for safety purposes.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson, said that the school received information regarding the alleged bomb threat through a phone call from a certain “Jereme.”

She added that a message informing the school about a similar threat was also sent through the school’s Messenger account.

DCPO shared the chat message to reporters, which read in part: “I’ve heard some students kanina around 4 p.m., 4 boys sila and I don’t know their strands nor their names. But I overheard them having a conversation that they already planted something explosion and will bring another tomorrow. Please tell the guards to check the student’s bags carefully for caution and safety in case it’s true.”

But DCPO refused to share who were exchanging messages while investigations are ongoing.

Tuazon said the students who were already on campus when the threat was received were immediately asked to leave while law enforcers inspected the school’s premises.

The school was cleared around 10:30 a.m., with no untoward incident reported. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)