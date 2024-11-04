DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 November) — Four persons were arrested and P670,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and cocaine worth P37,000 were confiscated during a buy-bust operation on All Souls’ Day here.

A report released by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Sunday said the operation at Block 71, Lot 28, Talisay Street at the Capili Subdivision, Barangay Baliok, Talomo District at 8:18 p.m. on November 2 was jointly conducted by the Sasa Police Station Drug Enforcement Team and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao

Law enforcers arrested a certain Badi, 37, John Michael, 24, Gino, 29, and their female companion, Nikola Kayleen, 37, all residents of Purok 6, Center Beach in Barangay Talomo Proper, this city.

The suspects were caught in the act of selling one medium-sized, heat-sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu in exchange for P15,000 to a police officer, acting as a buyer.

Law enforcers recovered from their possession two sachets containing suspected shabu, another sachet containing suspected cocaine, digital weighing scale, and other drug paraphernalia, including improvised bamboo tooter, improvised glass tube tooter with residues of shabu, and lighter.

The suspects, who are currently under the custody of Sasa Police Station, will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, particularly Section 5, which penalizes the sale of illegal drugs, Section 13 (possession of illegal drugs), Section 14 (possession of equipment instrument apparatus and other paraphernalia), and Section 15 (use of dangerous drugs). (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)