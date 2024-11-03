The alleged NPA leaders are brought to the Cotabato City police office for investigation. Photo by Crizbelle Mae Lorenzo/Kutangbato News

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 18 November) – Three alleged leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) were arrested Saturday night in a joint operation conducted by the police, Army and Philippine Marines in Cotabato City.

The suspects, who were reportedly hiding in the city for four months, were apprehended in Barangay Bagua III.

The suspected rebels were identified as Ruel Cabales alias “Kumander Aman,” of Sabutan, Silang, Cavite; Catherine Ginoo alias “Ka Dewin,” of Talomo, Davao City; and Alma Mae Masalin alias “Memie,” of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Cabales is said to have joined the NPA Front 53 in 2013 and served as secretary of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC).

Ginoo allegedly served as deputy secretary of the SMRC, while Masalin reportedly functioned as a medic.

The arrested individuals admitted to being members of the NPA. They said they went to Cotabato City to hide while waiting to move to Manila.

“There were many names on the warrant, but I was one of them. We stayed in Cotabato City so we wouldn’t be recognized,” Cabales said.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the PNP Station 1 and are undergoing investigation.

Col. John Mangahis, City Director of Cotabato City Police, said the suspects have standing warrants of arrest and were arrested through a careful and discreet operation.

Cabales has four arrest warrants for illegal possession and manufacture of firearms, ammunition, and explosives, arson, and frustrated murder, Mangahis said. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)