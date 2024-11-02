Confiscated methamphetamine or shabu. MindaNews file photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 15 November) – Two members of the Philippine National Police Special Operations Unit of Drug Enforcement Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were killed, while two others were wounded in a gunfight with suspects during a buy-bust operation on Friday noon.

Lt Col Jopy Ventura, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-BARMM identified the fatalities as Corporal Roselyn Bulias and Patrolman Kirt Sipin.

The two wounded operatives were identified as Patrolman Jonel Ramos and Patrolman Eddie Sugarol, who are currently undergoing treatment.

One kilo of suspected shabu was seized from two suspects, Suhod Kasim and Ting Katulangan, who were wounded and arrested. They were immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Two other suspects managed to escape and a manhunt operation for them is underway.

Meanwhile, Lt Col. Joel Esaris, former chief of the special operations unit, condemned the death of the two police officers. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)