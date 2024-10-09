TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 9 Oct) – Former long-serving Surigao del Sur congressman Prospero Pichay is ushering in a new generation of candidates, including his wife Carla, to challenge the political stronghold of the Pimentel siblings.

Gugma Surigao del Sur provincial board member aspirant Eddie Istal, former president of the Northeastern Mindanao State University, speaks while top party candidates, including former Rep. Prospero Pichay, listens during a gathering in San Agustin town on Wednesday (9 October 2024). MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN

This move sets the stage for yet another fierce political rivalry between the two dominant factions in the province ahead of next year’s elections.

Pichay’s camp, known as “Gugma” (Love), has fielded a strong slate of candidates: former interior and local government undersecretary Epimaco Densing III for governor; Carla Pichay, a former Cantilan town mayor, for representative of the second district; incumbent Marihatag Mayor Justin Marc Pelenio for representative of the first district; and Catholic priest Ricky Lindo for vice governor.

The team filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Tandag City on Tuesday afternoon.

Opting out of the local race, Pichay is focusing on his role as one of the nominees of the 4Ps Partylist, aiming for success in next year’s midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Rep. Johnny Pimentel, having completed his three terms in the House of Representatives, is once again vying for the gubernatorial seat, with Densing as his main rival. Incumbent Gov. Alexander Pimentel is running for representative of the second district against Carla Pichay. First District Rep. Romeo Momo faces off against Pelenio, while Vice Gov. Manuel Alameda will compete against Fr. Lindo.

Pichay’s group has revived the popular local party name “Gugma,” reestablishing its identity against the Pimentels’ “Hugpong Surigao” after learning that their rivals are claiming support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas coalition.

Despite his long-standing affiliation with Lakas-CMD, a coalition partner in Bagong Pilipinas, Pichay remains firm in his loyalty to the party of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The Gugma candidates filed their COCs at the last minute after discovering that independent candidates with the same surnames had also submitted their papers – there are three Pichays and four Lindos, according to Comelec records. Lawyer Mary Helen Zafra, Gugma’s legal counsel, said they plan to petition the provincial Comelec office on Oct. 14 to declare those candidates as nuisance and have their names stricken from the ballot. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)