DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 October) — The construction of the Japanese government-supported Davao City Bypass Construction Project which features the country’s first-ever twin long-distance mountain tunnels, will be completed within the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., a senior official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

Once completed, travel time between Barangay Sirawan, Toril District in Davao City and Barangay J.P. Laurel in Panabo City will be reduced from one hour and 44 minutes via Pan-Philippine Highway Diversion Road to 49 minutes via the Davao City Bypass Road, said DPWH senior undersecretary Emil K. Sadain.

The Davao City Bypass Project features this 2.3-kilometer twin tunnel through the mountainous section of Barangay Magtuod in Davao City. Once completed, travel time between Toril in Davao City and Panabo City will be down to only 49 minutes. Image care of DPHW-XI

He assured Dabawenyos on the second day of the 1st Mindanao Infrastructure Summit on Friday that the 70.6 billion peso bypass road project, which began construction in December 2020 under the administration of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, is will be completed by December 2027.

Marcos Jr. will end his six-year term as President on June 30, 2028.

The project is being implemented through official development assistance from Japan.

“The total length of this project in six contracts is about 45.08 kilometers long, that would connect from Davao City all the way to Panabo City,” he said.

The entire bypass road project, which includes a twin 2.3-kilometer mountain tunnels, is divided into several contract packages: CP I-1 (10.7 km), CP I-2 (12.8 km), CP I-3 (6.1 km), CP II-1 (2.7 km), CP II-2 (3.5 km), and CP II-3 (9.7 km).

Based on his presentation, the progress of CP I-1 at 53.62% complete, CP I-III at 1.868%, CP II-1 at 53.02%, and CP II-2 at 41.951%.

Sadain added that the notice of award was already for CP I-2 while procurement for CP II-3 has been scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

According to DPWH, the bypass road will have an important role to unite west and east side communities that are experiencing more economic activities but are separated by a mountain.

The objectives of the project include hastening interregional transport of goods and services through the city; reduce transport cost of products to customers; and mitigating congestion in the urban center; providing a more reliable, more efficient and unimpeded flow of goods and services and support to the growing agro-industrial sector.

It also seeks to manage urbanization in the city and its periphery, and to provide better access to and from major ports in Davao Gulf, including Sasa Port in the city and Davao International Container Port in Panabo City.

Sadain added that infrastructure development plays a crucial role in enhancing Mindanao’s ability to compete on a national and global scale.

“With its abundant natural resources, strategic geographic location, and dynamic population, it is a key contributor to the nation’s economic fabric. But to unlock this potential, we need to address the long-standing challenges that have hindered its growth, one of which is the lack of seamless connectivity and access to critical infrastructure,” he said.

He added that improved roads, bridges, ports, and airports will not only stimulate economic activity, but also serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth, making remote and underserved communities more accessible and bringing social services closer to the people. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)