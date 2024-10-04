Antonio Amberda shows his certificate of candidacy to reporters after filing it on Thursday, 3 October 2024. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 October) – A retired professor who is running for second district city councilor said he will use his expertise to improve the city’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Antonio Amberda, the first to file his certificate of candidacy (COC) from the second district, said he will focus more on the “supply chain, particularly the marketing side and intervention, particularly on the pre-production side.”

“Soon,” Aberda, a former part-time Business Administration professor at Ateneo de Davao University and former University of Mindanao professor, said when asked to elaborate on his platform.

“I hope the people of the second district will vote for me… (to) maybe come up a new idea on how politics must achieve some kind of improvement in the community,” he told reporters Thursday afternoon.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, no other candidate from the second district had filed a COC. No candidate for the House of Representatives had filed as well.

The incumbent city councilors and congressmen in Davao City ran in 2022 under Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod founded by former President Rodrigo Duterte. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)