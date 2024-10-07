Atty. Elijah Pepito files the certificate of candidacy in behalf of reelectionist Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte for the first congressional district of Davao City on Monday, 07 October 2024. Duterte is seeking a third and final term under the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 October) – Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte is seeking reelection for a third and final term under the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod.

His lawyer, Atty. Elijah Pepito, filed Duterte’s certificate of candidacy (COC) at 10:18 a.m. on Monday.

Pepito told reporters that Duterte did not personally file his COC as he was “out of town.” The lawyer evaded questions from the media and quickly left the building.

So far, two other independent candidates are challenging Duterte – Rex Labis, a retired Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer, and Janeth Jabines, a social worker who is supporting independent mayoralty candidate Bishop Rodolfo Cubos.

Duterte has held the position since 2019.

He is the oldest child of former city mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who became the country’s first and only President from Mindanao in 2016, with estranged wife Elizabeth Zimmerman.

Pulong is the older brother of Vice President Sara Duterte. Their other youngest sibling is incumbent Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Last Saturday evening, October 5, the 79-year-old Duterte patriarch told reporters that “he will run for mayor, with Sebastian as vice mayor.” Duterte founded Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod decades ago when he was still mayor.

The second child of Paolo, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, filed his COC for councilor of the first district last Wednesday, October 2.

Rigo represents the fourth generation of Dutertes in public office. Rodrigo Duterte’s father, Vicente, was governor of the undivided Davao. Before migrating to Davao City, he was appointed acting mayor of Danao in Cebu.

As of 2:15 p.m. on October 7, Rigo was so far the only grandchild of the former president to have filed a COC for next year’s elections. His elder brother Omar ran uncontested as barangay captain of Buhangin during last year’s barangay elections.

The last day of COC filing is tomorrow, October 8. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)