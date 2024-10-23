The Dutertes at the oath-taking of youngest son Sebastian, as Vice Mayor, on 21 June 2019. (L to R), Sebastian (Vice Mayor), Elizabeth Zimmerman, President Rodrigo Duterte, Sara (Mayor) and Paolo (Representative, 1st District). Former Bayan Muna partylist Rep. Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño said on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, that the Makabayan bloc will seek the disqualification of members of political dynasties, including the Dutertes. Joey Dalumpines/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 October) – Progressive groups are exploring the possibility of using the “anti-political dynasty” provision under Republic Act 11768 or the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act to disqualify members of political dynasties, including former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and his family members, from running in the May 12, 2025 midterm national and local elections, former Bayan Muna partylist Rep. Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño said here Wednesday.

In a media interview at the Coffee at Yellow Hauz, Casiño, who is running for senator under the Makabayan 2025 coalition, said they are looking to file the petition for disqualification before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in November.

“Basically, the theory is that SK officials are no different from other elected officials. They are no different from councilors, mayors, vice mayors, board members, governors, congressmen, and senators. They are all public officials. So, your definition of dynasty in the SK cannot be any different when it comes to other positions,” he said.

The legal team of the Makabayan bloc has yet to finalize the list of candidates who may face disqualification charges, but will likely include those from the “worst examples” of political dynasties in the country.

“If that happens, we can’t sue everyone because it’s the whole Philippines. Probably, we will have a few samples, and if that case will win, then we will argue that it should be applicable to all,” he said.

Casiño stressed the candidates from the Duterte family, Davao’s most powerful political clan, are “on top of the list.”

Last October 7, former President Duterte and incumbent Mayor Sebastian filed their candidacies for mayor and vice mayor, respectively, while incumbent 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, filed his bid for re-election.

Meanwhile, Paolo’s children, Omar, incumbent barangay chair of Buhangin, and Rigo filed their candidacies for congressional seat of Davao’s 2nd District and first district councilor, respectively. Rigo is a rookie in politics.

Duterte and his family have ruled the city for more than three decades.

Before he was elected president in 2016, Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013, and was elected mayor again for two terms from 2016 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Paolo, the eldest child of the former president, served as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande from 2007 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 until his resignation on December 25, 2017, and 1st District representative since 2019.

Paolo’s resignation came months after he and lawyer Manases Carpio, his brother-in-law, were implicated in a P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that was discovered inside five metal cylinders in Valenzuela City.

January, Paolo’s wife, succeeded him as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande and became president of Liga ng mga Barangay-Davao City chapter, earning her a seat in the city council.

Incumbent Mayor Sebastian served as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022 and mayor since 2022.

2025 senatorial aspirant Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño, former Bayan Muna partylist representative, speaks to reporters at the Coffee at Yellow Hauz in Davao City on Wednesday, 23 October 2024. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Casiño explained that under the law, any elected or appointed SK official must not be related within the “second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent elected regional, provincial, city, municipal, or barangay official, in the locality where the appointive or elective official seeks to be elected.”

The former lawmaker asserted that the same “anti-political dynasty” provision must be applied with equal force to candidates from the same political families who are running simultaneously for other elective local positions.

If the poll body will dismiss their petition, Casiño said the Makabayan bloc would elevate the disqualification cases to the Supreme Court.

According to Casiño, RA 11768 presents an opportunity to enforce Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, a non-self-executing provision on political dynasties.

Previous attempts to legislate the anti-dynasty bills did not succeed in Congress, whose members came mostly from political dynasties.

He said that political dynasties should end because “monopoly of political power is always not good.”

Casiño said they would still push for the passage of the anti-political dynasty bill.

“Our approach for the anti-dynasty legislation is that the battle is not really in congress but the battle is really outside congress. It will have to be a mass movement approach to the issue,” he said.

He added that grassroots campaigning to advocate for the passage of the proposed legislation would be conducted “to pressure congressional members and senators to vote in favor of the anti-dynasty provision and to mobilize people.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)