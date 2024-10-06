DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 October) — New and returning councilors from the old political families of Davao City, including local officials seeking reelection, have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) under political parties allied with former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, a long-time mayor of this city.

Incumbent Mayor Sebastian Duterte and 1st district Representative Paolo Duterte, have not filed their COCs. The former President, if he is running for mayor, has not filed his COC as well.

Most of the prospective candidates for councilor arrived in a caravan at the office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC)-Davao at Magsaysay Park on Sunday, accompanied by their families and supporters.

The city has three congressional districts and three city districts with eight councilors per district.

Candidates for councilor in the 1st district under Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) include reelectionists Bonz Andre A. Militar, Temujin B. Ocampo, and Jessica M. Bonguyan; returning councilor Pamela A. Librado; and newcomers TJ Braga Corsino, grandson of outgoing councilor Pilar C. Braga and Ragde Niño P. Ibuyan, son of incumbent Barangay 5-A Bankerohan chair Edgar Ibuyan Sr. and brother of Edgar Ibuyan Jr, an incumbent councilor. The Ibuyan patriarch had earlier served as councilor.



Duterte’s grandson, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, had earlier field his COC for 1st district councilor.

Also running under HTL in the 2nd district are reelectionists Al Ryan S. Alejandre, Louie John J. Bonguyan, Jonard Cascabel Dayap, and Richlyn N. Justol Baguilod. Meanwhile, former councilor Jimmy Dureza, who hopes to make a comeback, and newcomers Allan P. Simo-Ag and Doce Laude Apostol are running under Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the political party of the former President.

For 3rd District, those who filed their COCs are reelectionists Alberto T. Ungab, Myrna G. Dalodo-Ortiz, Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominic N. Advincula, and cousins Lorenzo Benjamin D. Villafuerte and Trisha Ann J. Villafuerte; comebacking Antoinette G. Principe and Rachel P. Zozobrado; Ramon M Bargamento II, former chair of Barangay Mintal; Jose Marie Bernardo R. Baluran; and Rodolfo M. Mande, currently the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative in the City Council, and Carmelo J. Clarion, who was appointed councilor in 2018 after the appointment of Bernard E. Al-ag as vice mayor.

Third District Representative Isidro T. Ungab told reporters that he would continue supporting the Duterte family, particularly former President Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Kung buot huna hunaon (Come to think of it), if you want comfort, if you want projects easily, if you want to be in with the group, just join the majority, join the administration. However, there are times when you have to make a decision. First of all, taga Dabaw ko dili nako pwede byaan ang mga taga Davao (I am from Davao and I cannot leave Davao behind), like the former president Duterte and the incumbent Vice President, he said.

He added that those who switched to the Marcos camp must be respected.

“We respect the voice of the majority, and we must also respect the voice of the minority,” he said.

Duterte has ruled the city for nearly four decades, the first two decades by the patriarch and the succeeding years, including the children and grandchildren.

Before he was elected President in 2016, Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013, and was elected mayor again for two terms from 2016 to 2022.

Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, the eldest son of the former President, served as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande from 2007 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 until his resignation on December 25, 2017, and 1st District representative since 2019.

Paolo’s resignation came months after he and lawyer Manases Carpio, his brother-in-law, were implicated in a P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that was discovered inside five metal cylinders in Valenzuela City.

Paolo’s wife, January, succeeded him as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande and became president of Liga ng mga Barangay-Davao City chapter, earning her a seat in the city council.

His eldest son Omar was elected barangay chair of Buhangin while second son Rigo had earlier filed his COC for first district councilor.

Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Paolo’s younger brother, served as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022 and mayor since 2022. (Antonio L. Colina IV/ MindaNews)