GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 2 Oct) – The rapper son of boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao will be joining the party slate of his aunt, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, in gunning for a seat in the General Santos City legislative council come May 2025 elections.

Michael Pacquiao with friend Joey John Elman Concepcion. Photo from the Facebook page of Joey John Elman Concepcion, which was reposted by Michael Pacquiao.

Michael Stephen Pacquiao will be among PCM bets who will be filing their certificates of candidacy on Saturday, October 5, said city administrator Franklin Gacal, who will also be seeking a seat in the city council where he once served.

Gacal, who once served as legal counsel of the boxing champion, made the announcement on Tuesday as the Pacquiao-founded People’s Champ Movement (PCM) bared the party’s bets for the city’s elective posts.

Gacal said the young Pacquiao “will be the voice of the youth in the city council. Michael Stephen, the second to the eldest of the Pacquiao brood, is 22 years old.”

Michael, according to Mayor Pacquiao, was inserted in the final lineup for the 12 city councilors.

The younger Pacquiao, who graduated from Brent International School in 2020 and has since pursued a career in music, replaced former City Councilor Shandee Llido, who will instead return to her previous post as city administrator.

The mayor said the move fixed a major challenge for their slate, which originally had two Llidos running for city councilor. People will no longer be confused as only incumbent councilor Virginia Llido will remain as their official candidate, she added.

The other PCM city council aspirants are incumbent councilors Richard Atendido and Elizabeth Bagonoc, former councilor Dominador Lagare III, Joey Dinopol, businessman George Anas, Jake Reyes, Barangay Dadiangas West chairman Yolando Acharon, Jose Salvador Natividad, and Barangay City Heights councilor Richard John Casabuena.

PCM, which forged alliance last week with the ruling Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) will field outgoing city councilor Jose Orlando Acharon as Lorelie’s running mate or vice mayoral bet.

Incumbent city lone district Rep. Loreto Acharon will seek a second term under the PCM slate.

The former senator and boxing legend sired wife Jinkee five children – Emmanuel Jr., Michael Stephen, Mary Divine Grace (Princess), Queen Elizabeth (Queenie), and Israel.

The boxing icon, who failed in his presidential bid in 2022, has been announced as among the bets on the administration’s senatorial ticket for 2025 mid-term elections.

If the young Pacquiao wins in his first shot in politics, he will be an addition to the relatives and close associates of the former senator who are currently serving government in various positions.

Among the relatives are brothers Rogelio (governor of Sarangani province), Alberto (ex-officio member of the General Santos City council as president of the Liga ng mga Barangay); sister-in-law (Alberto’s wife) Lorelie, who is General Santos City mayor; and cousin Zyrex, who is town mayor of Maasim, Sarangani.

Rogelio, Lorelie, Zyrex and Pacquiao’s brother-in-law Russel Jamora (brother of wife Jinkee), who won a seat in Sarangani’s provincial board in the 2022 local polls, have all bared intentions to seek reelection in their respective posts in the 2025 polls.

Rogelio, Lorelie and Jamora are still on their first term while Zyrex will be gunning for a third and final term in office. They have yet to file their respective certificates of candidacy. (Rommel G. Rebollido, with reports from Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)