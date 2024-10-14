Gugma Surigao del Sur provincial board member aspirant Eddie Istal, former president of the Northeastern Mindanao State University, speaks while top party candidates, including former Rep. Prospero Pichay, listen during a gathering in San Agustin town on Wednesday (9 October 2024). MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 14 October) — Several local candidates with surnames like Pichay, Lindo and Murillo have filed certificates of candidacy (COC) for the highest elective positions in Surigao del Sur, a development that former congressman Prospero Pichay Jr. called a ruse from the rival Pimentel camp.

Minutes before the 5 p.m. cutoff on October 8, three candidates with the surname Pichay, four with the surname Lindo, and two with the surname Murillo filed COCs either for governor, vice governor, or representatives of the province’s two districts.

But in a recent press conference, Pichay claimed the supposed move by the Pimentels showed they (Pichay’s camp) have “outsmarted” their opponents who he said have prioritized their own interest over the people’s welfare.

“I saw that my opponents were being unfair, attempting to cheat, but I’ve turned the tables without even running,” Pichay, who has been perpetually disqualified from running for any public office but is a nominee of 4Ps party-list group, added.

Pichay’s wife Carla, former mayor of Cantilan town, said the “dirty, old tactic” tactic has long been rejected by politicians in the other provinces of Caraga region.

He said they had long anticipated their rivals to field “nuisance candidates” like Rosalino Lindo, Clarita Pichay, Rodrigo Murillo, and Anecito Murillo.

His group Team Gugma fielded their “secret weapon,” former Local Government undersecretary Epimaco Verano Densing III as governor and Fr. Ricky Telewik Lindo of the Diocese of Tandag as vice governor.

Former governor Dr. Primo Murillo of Team Gugma is running for the provincial board representing the first district. His camp said their rivals were thinking he would run for governor, a position held by his late father during the Marcos Sr. administration until his assassination by the New People’s Army.

Meanwhile, the Pimentel-led Hugpong Surigaonon has fielded outgoing three-termer 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel as governor, while his brother Gov. Alexander “Ayec” Pimentel will try to succeed his post.

Rep. Romeo Momo Sr. of the 1st District is and Vice Governor Manuel Alameda, also of Hugpong Surigaonon, are both seeking reelection.

Disqualified

In a resolution dated April 30 this year, the Comelec en banc reversed its initial ruling on the petition regarding Pichay’s eligibility to run in the May 2022 elections. The poll body said his COC should be canceled after the Office of the Ombudsman found him guilty of grave misconduct.

“It is undisputed that the decision of the Ombudsman is immediately executory and inclusive …The Supreme Court in several cases affirmed, recognized, and upheld the validity of the immediate executory nature of Ombudsman decisions,” the Comelec en banc resolution said.

Pichay was then running for representative of the first district against Momo, the complainant who won the elections.

Momo said Pichay committed material representation by declaring in his COC that he was eligible for the post when he was already perpetually disqualified from holding any public office.

In a decision in July 2011, the Ombudsman found Pichay guilty of grave misconduct based on complaints over a P780-million deal when he still headed the Local Water Utilities Administration, and barred him from holding public offices.

Pichay said the 2011 Ombudsman decision only disqualified him from appointive positions under civil service regulations, and that the ruling to disqualify him from elective posts only came in 2017.

He said the Pimentel family and their ally, Rep. Momo, only entertained the public every June 19 during the “Araw ng Surigao del Sur,” spending between P30 and P40 million on celebrity performers instead of investing in livelihood programs.

“They want to amuse the impoverished people of Surigao, only to buy their votes during elections,” he said.

Pichay, however, acknowledged that wealthy families like the Pimentels and Pichays have dominated Surigao del Sur for too long and need to be replaced by new leaders who can bring about change.

He said he is now regretted having helped the Pimentels and Momo in politics, believing they would serve the people, only to realize he was mistaken. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)