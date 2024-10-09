Tanod killed in Maguindanao shootout during last day of COC filing

A barangay tanod was killed while six people, including a policeman, were hurt when two warring political groups traded gunfire and threw stones on Tuesday, the final day of the filing of certificate of candidacy, in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

Sharief Aguak police chief, Lt. Col. Reggie Albellera, said the commotion started after police accosted a candidate who have pending criminal cases.

The rival groups reportedly threw stones that damaged passing vehicles, prompting police to briefly close the highway in front of the Shariff Aguak town hall.

3 NPAs killed in clash with soldiers in Lanao Sur

Army soldiers killed three New People’s Army rebels in an encounter in the municipality of Kapai in Lanao del Sur.

Lt. Col. Anthony Caro, chief of the Army’s 55th Infantry Battalion, said the rebels were trying to impose a “permit to campaign” fee from politicians in remote areas of Lanao del Sur when soldiers encountered them in Sitio Bagong Silang in Kapai.

Caro said the rebels belong to the NPA sub-regional committee 5 of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee that has established bases in Lanao del Sur.

DA provides cold storage facilities for fisherfolk in Surigao del Sur

The Department of Agriculture has approved a P242-million project that will provide cold-storage facilities for coastal fishermen in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

Lyn Parenas, of the DA’s Philippine Rural Development Program in the Caraga Region, said the facility will be for fishermen to preserve their catch, especially tuna fish.

Parenas said the project will be managed by the Mangagoy Farmers Fisherfolk and Community Multi-purpose Cooperative.