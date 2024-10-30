DA pledges P1-B for coffee farming development

The Department of Agriculture is allocating P1 billion to develop the country’s coffee farming industry, focusing on farmers in Bukidnon.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr. said they aim to cultivate 30,000 hectares of coffee farms, enough to make the country self-sufficient.

Laurel said the country needs to produce 400,000 metric tons of coffee beans to hit the target.

Digos jail warden sacked after hostage incident

A prison warden was relieved following a hostage-taking incident during a family day visitation at the Digos City District Jail (DCDJ) last October 20.

Senior Inspector Edo Lobenia, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) – Region 11 spokesperson, said Superintendent Len John Bernal, DCDJ head, had been ordered relieved last week.

Three inmates grabbed two boys —a ten year-old and a six-year-old—and used them as shields while inside a parked BJMP van in the district jail.