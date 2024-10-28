2 BPAT members killed in Basilan

Police said four gunmen ambushed and killed two Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members in Sumisip town in Basilan last Friday afternoon, October 25.

Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, said the two BPAT members were riding a motorcycle on the way to Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip town when the four gunmen who hid beside the road fired at them.

Umabong said the BPAT members identified as Hasid Dohang Bidalul, 37 and Ridzman Asdaman, 42, died on the spot.

CDO bans disposable plastic bottles in public cemeteries

The local government unit of Cagayan de Oro City has imposed a ban on disposable plastic bottles inside public cemeteries in the city on All Saint’s and All Soul’s days on November 1 to 2.

The City Local Environment and Natural Resources office advised the public to bring tumblers instead of disposable plastic bottles.

The ban also included the selling of food and drinks inside public cemeteries.

2 female teachers, student dead in vehicular accident in South Cotabato

Three women were killed when their motorcycle collided with a cargo van in Tupi, South Cotabato last Friday, October 25, police said.

Master Sergeant Rea Gatinao, Tupi town police information officer, said the three women were killed instantly when their motorcycle collided with a Toyota cargo van driven by Anthony Teloren, 53, in Barangay Crossing Rubber.

Gatinao identified the dead victims as student Jonaira Ambaco, 24, and teachers Glykiel Jade Bico and Rezile de Padua, of the South Asian Institute of Technology in Tupi town.