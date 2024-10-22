Ex-Maguindanao governor Sajid Ampatuan convicted for graft

Former Maguindanao Governor Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan was found guilty again by the Sandiganbayan for irregularities in the construction of a farm-to-market road in 2009.

In a decision promulgated last Friday, October 18, the Sandiganbayan Third Division sentenced Ampatuan to life imprisonment and ordered him to pay P393 million, representing the amount malversed.

The Sandiganbayan convicted Ampatuan for violating Section 3E of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The court also perpetually disqualified him to hold any public office.

North Cotabato village chair is suspect in killing of concert goer

Police are looking for a barangay chairperson for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Mlang, North Cotabato last Sunday, October 20.

Lt. Juaren Caang , North Cotabato police spokesperson, said that Evan Roy Macantan, chairperson of Barangay Bagontapay, is a suspect in the killing of Romnic Villarom Reyes, 28 and the wounding of Rosinda Jordan, 35, who were just watching a live band concert.

Caang said the shooting incident started when Macantan allegedly accosted a band of bystanders who were making trouble.

PCG rescues two men after boat capsizes in Basilan

Using their newly acquired high-speed response boat, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued two persons after their boat capsized due to the inclement weather off Lampinigan Island in Isabela City, Basilan last Monday, October 21.

The PCG station in Isabela City said the two boatmen, identified as Junaid Maliki, 20, and Badad Maliki, 21, have been turned over to local authorities after they were rescued.

The two boatmen were ferrying 30 gallons of drinking water when their boat flipped over and capsized after being battered by strong winds and waves.