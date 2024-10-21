Major suspect in MSU-Marawi Catholic Mass bombing arrested

Police arrested one of the major suspects in the December 3, 2023 bombing of a Catholic Mass inside the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City that left four people dead and 49 others wounded.

Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said Saturday that a police team arrested Arsani Mimbesa, aka Lapitos, in Barangay Maria Christina, Iligan City last Wednesday, October 16.

Mimbesa, who also is known as “Khatab and Hatab,” was placed under the custody of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade.

PDEA in Zambo Peninsula destroys P103-M worth of illegal drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed P103.8 million worth of illegal drugs and expired medicines at a facility in Zamboanga City last Friday, October 18.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they destroyed almost P100 million worth of shabu, P2.8 million marijuana, and at least 6,062 pieces of expired medicines classified as dangerous drugs.

The illegal drugs were destroyed at the facility of Permex Product and Exporter Corp. in Ayala Village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA said the destruction of the prohibited drugs are all covered by court orders.



