2 gunrunners nabbed in entrapment operation in Maguindanao

Police arrested two farmers trying to sell an M16 rifle to an undercover policeman in Barangay Tambo, Sultan Mastura in Maguindanao del Norte last Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Ariel Huesca, chief of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified the suspects as Taher Omba and Daw Rivas, both farmers from Barangay Tambo.

Huesca said the suspects did not resist arrest and were surprised they were selling an unlicensed firearm to an undercover cop.

P200K reward offered for bombers of BARMM official’s office

The health minister of BARMM, who is also a member of parliament, has offered a P200,000 reward for the identification and arrest of the suspects who lobbed a grenade at his office in Cotabato City.

Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr. said he believed politics was the motive behind the attack that luckily hurt no one.

A man driving a motorcycle threw a grenade at the front of the parliament office of Sinolinding along Moon Street, Barangay Rosary Heights in Cotabato City. The incident was recorded on CCTV.

Davao Occidental mayor appeals for deletion of minor’s video

Authorities in Davao Occidental appealed to netizens to delete their video posts of a minor who flashed her private parts while dancing on stage during an event in Santa Maria town on Oct. 15.

Mayor Claude Bautista warned that they would take the necessary legal actions against those who will not take down the video.

He said it would be easy for the PNP Cybercrime unit to track down those who refuse to delete the video.