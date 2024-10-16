4.5km Cotabato bypass road completed

The P115.8-million bypass road in the agricultural town of Banisilan, North Cotabato has been completed, the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Monday.

DPWH Region 12 director Basir Ibrahim said the 4.5-kilometer road linking the villages of Malapag in Carmen and Tinimbacan in Banisilan have two concrete lanes, paved shoulders and canals.

Ibrahim said it is expected to enhance regional connectivity and connect farmers to vendors in Banisilan.

Misamis Oriental rewards Palaro gold medalists with cash

The provincial government of Misamis Oriental released cash incentives worth P565,000 to athletes who performed well during the 2024 Palarong Pambansa held in Cebu City last July.

Gov. Peter Unabia handed the cash incentives to the athletes who reaped more than half of Northern Mindanao’s 14 gold medals. The region finished ninth-place overall in this year’s Palarong Pambansa.

Davao de Oro road blocked by landslides

The highway linking Maco town to the municipality of Maragusan in Davao de Oro province had been rendered impassable over the weekend after it was blocked by landslides caused by localized thunderstorms.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office has encouraged motorists to take an alternative route via the Nabunturan road as they conduct operations to clear road of debris.