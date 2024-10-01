Nearly 5,000 police officers deployed in BARMM as COC filing starts

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) deployed Tuesday at least 4,888 police officers to the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Basilan, Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi as the Commission on Elections starts accepting the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) today.

BARMM police director Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn said that police units are also on high alert in Sulu despite the Supreme Court ruling excluding the province from the region.

Tanggawohn said the police units are coordinating with the Philippine Army and Marines to ensure no untoward incidents will occur during the COC filing period, which is until October 8.

Changes of police directors in Region 13

The provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, as well as Butuan City in Agusan del Norte, have new police directors to lead their law enforcement units.

Brigadier General Alan Nazarro, Police Regional Office–13 director, installed Colonel Nilo Tecson as police director in Surigao del Norte and Colonel Jerome de la Cruz in Dinagat Islands.

In Butuan, Colonel Rommel Villamor replaced Colonel Marco Archinue, who was reassigned to head the PNP Regional Plans and Strategic Management Division.

Isabela police still determining suspect in grenade blast

Police are still trying to identify the suspect who threw a grenade at a community police action center, which injured a police officer in Isabela City, Basilan Sunday night.

Lt. Colonel Parson Asadil, Isabela City police chief, said they are trying to establish the suspect’s identity using a CCTV camera that recorded the incident in Barangay Sunrise.

Asadil identified the injured as Patrolman Aldimar Salahuddin, a member of the PNP Regional Mobile Force-9.