Reelectionist CDO first district Rep. Lordan Suan (left), former Mayor Oscar Moreno (center) and radio broadcaster Zaldy Ocon clasp their hands together after filing their certificates of candidacy on Monday, 07 October 2024. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 08 October) – Former Mayor Oscar Moreno launched his bid on Monday, October 7, to retake the city’s top post from his estranged political ally, Mayor Rolando Uy.

Moreno, who filed his certificate of candidacy under the National Unity Party, is supported by the Padayon Pilipino regional political party after Rep. Lordan Suan (Cagayan de Oro first district) brokered and concluded a successful negotiation between him and followers of the late Mayor Vicente Emano, who founded the party.

Suan said they support the vision and trusted Moreno, who is known for his health care program, to lead Cagayan de Oro in the future.

“There were small differences and it was understandable because of their past experiences, but the alliance went on smoothly,” Suan said.

For his part, Moreno said he decided to run again after seeing how Uy’s administration is running the city government.

“Since he started his term, the city has countless problems, ranging from water, traffic, (and) garbage … the city is going nowhere,” Moreno said.

Moreno and Uy severed their political ties shortly after the 2022 elections for unclear reasons.

But there were information that the two politicians started bickering due to the 2022 defeat of Uy’s son, Reiner Joaquin, to Suan in the congressional race for the first district of Cagayan de Oro.

Edmundo Pacamalan Jr., Padayon Pilipino secretary general, said Moreno’s acceptance by party members was not a “walk in the park.”

“Many of our barangay leaders resisted the idea of supporting Moreno, but in the end we asked them who will be the alternative. They do not have an answer,” Pacamalan said.

Moreno and the late Emano have a bitter rivalry when the former defeated the leader of Padayon Pilipino in the 2013 mayoral race.

Outgoing Misamis Oriental Board Member Buboy Sabal, a Padayon Pilipino member, said “whatever division on the ranks of Padayon Party over Moreno will be healed in the months before the May 2025 elections.”

Councilor Yevonna Yacine Emano said the party will follow the directions of her brother, Rep. Yevgeny Emano, the leader of Padayon Pilipino who has designated Suan as the party chair for its Cagayan de Oro chapter.

“We will support whatever the decision of Suan being the party leader in Cagayan de Oro. We have our word of honor,” Emano said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)