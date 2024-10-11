Mugshot of KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. From Facebook page of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 October) – More individuals have surfaced to say that they too were victimized by detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy, Davao City Police Office acting city director Col. Hansel Marantan said.

Marantan had previously revealed that five women, all former members of the pastoral inner circle of KOJC, confessed about their alleged experiences of being molested by Quiboloy.

“I must tell you, it is now more than five, but I am not at liberty to disclose the details because there is ongoing collaboration between us, the state, the Republic of the Philippines, and the international community. I will assure you we have a good case, and maybe one lifetime or two of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy will not be enough for this case,” Marantan told reporters at the sidelines during the command visit of BGen Leon Victor Rosete, Police Regional Office-Region 11 Acting Regional Director at Davao City Police Office, Thursday morning.

Marantan, however, declined to tell exactly how many, but confirmed that some of the alleged victims are foreigners and have sworn affidavits, which he attributed to “a collaboration between the country and international community.”

He said these complaints were already processed and forwarded to their national headquarters.

“If I tell you more than ten [alleged victims], would you believe me?” he said.

Asked if there will be another police operation to rescue Quiboloy’s alleged victims, Marantan said there will be one, but added there are “ongoing negotiations” between them and the suspect’s camp.

“Let’s not be hasty since Pastor Quiboloy is already detained anyway. We will do the filing [of cases] right so we won’t be faulted by the court,” he said in Filipino.

Last September 12, Marantan said five former KOJC members reported alleged sexual abuses by Quiboloy.

The alleged victims, who were recruited when they were still minors, said they were groomed and abused as part of becoming “pastorals of the innermost circle.”

However, lawyer Israelito Torreon, counsel for KOJC, urged the police to handle the investigations professionally and avoid unnecessary publicity, suggesting that the accusations could be “politically motivated.”

In a press conference, Senator Risa Hontiveros announced that the hearing on the case of Quiboloy, which was suspended for almost a year after some of his victims spoke at the Senate, will resume on October 23, following his surrender along with other accused individuals last month after a police operation at their compound.

Quiboloy is being accused of committing sexual abuse and in addition, child abuse, along with Jackielyn W. Roy, Barangay Tamayong chair Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

Both crimes are punishable under Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Quiboloy is still detained at the PNP Custodial Center and barred from using gadgets.

Despite his cases, he ran for senator for the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

Lawyer Mark Tolentino filed Quiboloy’s certificate of candidacy. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)