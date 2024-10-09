DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 Oct) – Governance, peace and development worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana vows to break “political glass ceilings” as she seeks a congressional seat once again after her unsuccessful bid in the 2022 elections, daring to confront the city’s political dynasties.

Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana faces the media after filing her certificate of candidacy for congressional representative of the first district of Davao City on Tuesday (8 October 2024). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Emphasizing political families such as the Dutertes, Nograleses, Ungabs, Lopezes, Al-ags, and Garcias leading the city since 1992, Maglana said Dabawenyos are seemingly “controlled by some families,” that public service seems to gain a larger slice of the “political-economic-social standing pie.”

“Huwag na tayong magpagamit, biyakin na natin ang ating mga political glass ceilings (Let’s not allow ourselves to be used; it’s time to break our political glass ceilings). Let a new generation of leaders, mga babae at lalaki – supported and held accountable by women and men citizens of diverse age, ethnicity, abilities, and orientations – lead us as we work on the Davao, on the Philippines, of the 21st century,” Maglana said after she filed her certificate of candidacy on Tuesday, the last day of filing.

As Maglana expounded, the Nograleses and Dutertes indeed have their own bets come 2025 elections.

Former Civil Service Commission chairperson Karlo Nograles is gunning for the mayoralty post and her sister, Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) partylist representative Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles, now running as first district representative.

The Dutertes, meanwhile, are now offering their patriarch, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to reclaim his mayoralty post. He served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

His son, incumbent Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, is running for vice mayor while Barangay Buhangin Proper chairperson Omar Duterte is gunning for second district representative.

Omar is the eldest son of First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte with first wife Lovelie Sangkola. Paolo’s COC for his attempt at a third term was filed Monday morning by his lawyer, Atty. Elijah Pepito.

Omar’s younger brother, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, filed his COC for councilor of the first district on Oct. 2.

Calling the upcoming 2025 elections as seemingly a battle of Davao’s elite families and a proxy war, Maglana said there is a need to hold these families accountable, and to vote for those “who are able, have a vision, and the courage to try and truly change things based on that which will bring common good to the many.”

She said that a congressional district representative’s function is more than just promising projects and seeking national government’s support to do projects within his or her turf.

“Una, oo gumagawa sila ng batas. Pangalawa, mayroon silang advocacy role, kailangan niyang magsalita para sa kanyang mamamayan on different issues. Pangatlo kailangan niyang magkaroon ng constituency building, para malaman ng mga tao ang mga kaganapan sa pamahalaan. At kailangan din dapat ilapit ang mga serbisyo (First, yes, congressmen are supposed to create laws. Second, they should have advocacy roles, to speak for their people on different issues. Third, he or she must do constituency building for the people to know what the government is doing. Lastly, government services must be accessible),” Maglana expounded.

She promised that when given a chance for a seat in public office, she would advocate for a more “empowered District One, a better Davao, and a more democratic Philippines.”

Maglana will face incumbent Paolo Duterte, lawyer Margarita “Atty. Migs” B. Nograles, social worker Janeth Jabines, and retired Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer Rex Labis.

The 55-year-old Maglana has 30 years of experience in accompanying local governments and communities through capacity building, technical assistance, and direct support. She has been involved in policy development and advocacy work to pass responsive legislation at the local, regional, and national level. She is also a most sought after facilitator in conferences in government and non-governmental organizations. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)